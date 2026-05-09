WFI show-cause notice: Barred from participation, Vinesh may move court

It was followed by a whereabouts failure notice to Vinesh by the International Testing Agency. The latest in the saga is WFI's show-cause notice. The WFI through the 15-page notice gave Vinesh a 14-day period to respond to allegations. "By virtue of your registration as a wrestler with WFI and your participation under the Indian flag in international competitions, including the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad held at Paris in 2024, you are subject to the disciplinary jurisdiction of WFI and are bound by the rules and regulations framed by WFI and UWW from time to time," read the notice.

"The WFI has reasons to believe that you have committed acts and omissions which are seriously prejudicial to the discipline, image, reputation, and interests of WFI, the Indian wrestling fraternity and the nation and which constitute violations of the WFI Constitution, the UWW International Wrestling Rules and the National Anti-Doping rules," it added.

As was reported by this daily, the WFI wants Vinesh's explanations on four major charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics for failing to make weight. She has also been asked to explain her alleged failures to account for her whereabouts under anti-doping rules, and how and why she competed in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then ad-hoc panel appointed by the Indian Olympic Association.

"Pending submission and consideration of your reply, on the basis of your letter/email dated December 12 2025, your minimum requirement of six months period has not expired and as a consequence, you shall not be eligible to participate in any WFI competitions and events until June 26, including your ineligibility to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda and any other forthcoming national, ranking, selection and international competitions in the wider interest of the sport and the Federation." the notice added.

"Please take notice that should you fail to submit your written reply in the stipulated period of fourteen days or fail to avail the opportunity of personal hearing if and when offered, the federation shall be constrained to proceed ex-parte and pass such order as it may deem fit and proper on the basis of material on record," added the notice.