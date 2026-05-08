Vinesh remains in focus as WFI mulls over decision to serve her show-cause notice

CHENNAI: Days before she returns to competitive wrestling more than a year after the big setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the off-the-mat tussle between wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has intensified further.

Ever since the two-time World Championships bronze medallist announced her decision to compete at the National Ranking Series in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, things have heated up. Vinesh took to the social media to remind the world that she was one of the sexual harassment victims of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and that she feared manipulation during the event. On the other hand, the WFI has raised issues regarding whereabouts violations and even questioned her eligibility as per the World Anti-Doping Agency regulations.

Earlier, the 31-year-old wrestler from Haryana even posted on social media that she could not complete her online registration for the tournament but later clarified that the process eventually got completed. She also raised eyebrows over the venue chosen for the ranking series, which is considered a stronghold of former WFI president and BJP leader Singh.

The ongoing tussle could take a new twist with the WFI mulling to serve a show-cause notice to Vinesh. Insiders claimed that the federation might ask her to explain the rationale behind her decision to compete in two weight categories (50kg and 53kg) during the selection trials held to pick the national team for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in March 2024.

She could also be questioned for returning overweight ahead of the 50kg final bout at the Paris Games, which deprived the country of an Olympic medal. Besides, the show-cause notice could also ask her about her eligibility for the Gonda event as per the WADA's mandatory six-month notice rule for athletes coming out of retirement. This could further complicate the delicate matter.

"The WFI is taking a legal opinion on the issue before serving a show-cause notice to Vinesh," an insider told this daily. "She immediately retired after the Paris Games giving the federation no chance to ask her a few pertinent questions like under which rule she competed in two weight categories during the selection trials in March 2024 and how she failed to make the weight ahead of the 50kg final at the Games. There are other questions as well like her eligibility for the Gonda event," added the insider.

It should be noted that the WFI last year banned two wrestlers including Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for failing the weight test during separate international events. The ban though was overturned after the duo admitted their offence and assured the federation of not repeating it in the future.

The show-cause notice will further deteriorate the already-soured relationship between Vinesh and WFI.

Things took ugly turn with Vinesh along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik launching a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan three years ago. They levelled serious allegations on Brij Bhushan including sexual harassment forcing him to step down. It also led to suspension of the WFI with the sports ministry asking the Indian Olympic Association to form an ad-hoc panel to run day-to-day affairs of the federation. The selection trials in March 2024 for the Asian Olympic Qualifier was carried out under the supervision of the panel.

After the Olympic heartbreak, Vinesh forayed into politics, contesting election on a ticket from Indian National Congress and winning the seat during the Haryana Assembly election. She also gave birth to a child before announcing her decision to come out of retirement in December last year.