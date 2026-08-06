India ready to enthral players, fans with memorable Badminton Worlds

CHENNAI: Only seven months after the controversial India Open in January, India is set to hosts one of the biggest badminton tournaments — The BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Bird-dropping, ‘hazardous’ air quality to a monkey sauntering into the stadium... all such discourse dominated more than the action in the middle at the start of the year. Players, especially from abroad, commented on the issues plaguing the tournament.
One such comment that did the rounds was from Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen who said he withdrew from the tournament because of hazardous air quality. Antonsen has entered this competition beginning from August 17 and will be in Delhi after missing three India Opens. Of course, the air quality will be much better than the winter because of the monsoon. Yet the organizers would love to have him at the World Championships.
“We would love to host him,” said Sanjay Mishra, general secretary of Badminton Association of India (BAI). “We would want him here so that he sees first-hand the playing conditions. It’s very good right now.”
The Sports Authority of India, the custodian of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and the Badminton Association had taken quite a flack in January but as they gear up to host badminton’s biggest tournament, they are positive things will be much better this time.
It will not be restricted to players alone but even to the fans. Mishra said that waterproofing to new paint and chairs, the entire indoor stadium has seen a major overhaul. “The BWF officials had come for inspection and they are satisfied with the upkeep of the stadium,” Mishra told this daily. “All issues have been addressed and I am sure we will be hosting memorable world championships.”
Mishra said that the sports ministry and SAI have taken all efforts to refurbish the stadium including the rest rooms and façade.
It is not restricted to playing conditions alone. Mishra revealed that fans also will be taken care of. Since it is monsoon, there will be umbrellas right at the main entry gate of the stadium and fans can use it and deposit at the entrance of the stadium. “We will have facilities where fans and players can keep their umbrellas,” he said. “If a spectator wants to come from the main gate and it is raining, then we will provide an umbrella which he can use up to the entrance. There will be a booth for keeping the umbrella. If he is bringing his own umbrella, he can deposit it there. He will get a token against it. He can take it while going back. Apart from this, there will be shades/pagodas every 40-50 metres so that people can take cover if there is rain.”
For fans there will be designated areas where there will be a number of activities for their engagement. “We want them to engage and spend time there,” Mishra said. “There will be giant screens too. If someone has to while away two-three hours, they can do it without coming out of the venue. Enjoy the activities, food and watch the match together.”
As for India players at the competition, it will be a big advantage for them playing in front of their home crowd. “For any player it is better if they are playing at their home ground in front of their home crowd,” Mishra said. “That support will be very valuable for them. What augurs well for India is that now PV Sindhu is back in form. Lakshya Sen can beat any top player on any given day. We all know what Satwiksairaj (Rankireddy) and Chirag (Shetty) are capable of during big competitions.”
Mishra said that Ayush Shetty also will have a big advantage playing against Shi Yu Qi, world No 1 shuttler. “Everyone is saying it is a tough draw but in world championships every draw is a tough one. Though Shi is World No 1 he usually improves as the games progress. Also he lost in the last 8 last month at the China Open. Shetty will have an advantage and hope he has a good match.”
The world championships will also help India in their build up for the Asian Games in September. “Whatever performance here will help them in the Asian Games. And at the Asian Games we have team championships as well. We won a medal last time and will do better this time.”
As the world championships begins on August 17, it will not just be players who will be battling it out in the middle but even fans are expected to have their share of fun through various activities.