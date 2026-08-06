India ready to enthral players, fans with memorable Badminton Worlds

The Sports Authority of India, the custodian of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and the Badminton Association had taken quite a flack in January but as they gear up to host badminton’s biggest tournament, they are positive things will be much better this time.

It will not be restricted to players alone but even to the fans. Mishra said that waterproofing to new paint and chairs, the entire indoor stadium has seen a major overhaul. “The BWF officials had come for inspection and they are satisfied with the upkeep of the stadium,” Mishra told this daily. “All issues have been addressed and I am sure we will be hosting memorable world championships.”

Mishra said that the sports ministry and SAI have taken all efforts to refurbish the stadium including the rest rooms and façade.

It is not restricted to playing conditions alone. Mishra revealed that fans also will be taken care of. Since it is monsoon, there will be umbrellas right at the main entry gate of the stadium and fans can use it and deposit at the entrance of the stadium. “We will have facilities where fans and players can keep their umbrellas,” he said. “If a spectator wants to come from the main gate and it is raining, then we will provide an umbrella which he can use up to the entrance. There will be a booth for keeping the umbrella. If he is bringing his own umbrella, he can deposit it there. He will get a token against it. He can take it while going back. Apart from this, there will be shades/pagodas every 40-50 metres so that people can take cover if there is rain.”

For fans there will be designated areas where there will be a number of activities for their engagement. “We want them to engage and spend time there,” Mishra said. “There will be giant screens too. If someone has to while away two-three hours, they can do it without coming out of the venue. Enjoy the activities, food and watch the match together.”