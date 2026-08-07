How Ashfaq’s U20 NR breaking run signals new era for India’s 400m runners

If one is looking for a reason behind these performances, they shouldn’t look beyond coach Jason Dawson. Dawson, who's been part of the coaching system since 2023, now has his bunch performing. A hard taskmaster and an outspoken man, the Jamaican coach is currently overseeing an overhaul of 400m athletes.

Clocking sub-46 seconds is not just it. While it is the right step towards challenging the bigger names from Britain, Africa and America, there is still a long way to go, and more work is needed. “My mission has always been to bring the team as high as possible, as world beaters, nothing less. The Americans, the British, you name the team, must understand that an Indian 400m runner is not going out there to take up a lane. They are going out there to compete well. That is something I always want,” Dawson had said last year.

Vishal, for example has taken on his coach's mindset, underlined by continous improvement. "This is my coach's mindset that I have. He taught me a lot. I'm still learning from him. Still more to come. I'm still learning how to run," Vishal had said in Ranchi.