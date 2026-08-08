Defences win you tournaments like World Cup: Fulton

CRAIG Fulton is on the cusp of greatness for two reasons. No coach of the Indian men’s hockey team has survived a full Olympic cycle in recent history. More importantly, no coach has managed the double of medalling at the Olympics and the World Cup this century. The South African is aware of what he can do with this group of players over the next few weeks in the Netherlands and Belgium, but he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

He readily accepts that a ‘podium at the World Cup’ is a goal, but there are caveats. In an interview conducted before the jersey colour change farrago, he spoke about the season so far, why defending is pressing and the upcoming World Cup from August 15th. Excerpts:





On the year so far



It was a very difficult first block. We have a tough time post the Hockey India League (HIL), because in HIL, all our Indian players take part and rightfully so. All the marquee players are expected to perform for their franchises. But within 10 days, we play 10 games internationally (in the Pro League). It really zaps our players from a freshness point of view. The last two HILs have shown that it’s not an easy period, but it’s not an excuse.

We had a really good build-up to the second part of the Pro League. From March-June, we settled down and had three big training blocks. We have got everything we want in terms of fitness, nutrition, tactics and strength — that’s been the foundation for the rest of the year. The last six-seven games in the Pro League, we hit our stride. We have got a little bit more consistency out of the 24 players we used, and that was really important. We got good results against Germany, the Netherlands, Pakistan and two draws against England. So, it’s on track and trending in the right direction (after his wards endured a miserable India leg of the Pro League with no wins and some heavy losses, including an 0-8 against Argentina immediately after HIL, they went to Europe and recorded wins over Germany, Netherlands and Pakistan).



On the World Cup



It’s quite a long tournament. I would say it’s all about peaking at the right time. The first game is obviously hugely important; that’s how we look at it. Finishing top in the pool, that’s priority No. 1. Because then, there’s a chance of taking the points of the team that qualifies with you.

Secondly, you are going into a whole new group, and that’s a totally different challenge. There can also maybe be a bit of moving around. Where do you finish in the group stages… are we going to stay in the Netherlands or will we be moving to Belgium? If you go all the way, that’s seven games in just over two weeks. You have got to be prepared for everything.



