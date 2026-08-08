Korea Masters: Ashmita one victory away from glory

CHENNAI: Ashmita Chaliha outlasted Rakshitha Sree Ramraj in three games to march into the finals of the ongoing Korea Masters — a BWF Super 300 event — at the Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium in Asan on Saturday.

Ashmita, who's ranked World No 50, won 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 in 48 minutes. With two third-place finishes and a quarterfinal effort at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 meet (May) this season so far, the Assam shuttler has had a promising season so far and she'll be hopeful of capping off her current campaign with a win.

She'll take on Han Qian Xi of China in the summit match. The World No 35 Han got the better of Kim Ga Ram of South Korea (22-20, 18-21, 21-14) in the other women's singles semifinal.

If Ashmita pulls off a win, it will be the biggest win of her career so far. Just last week, Tanvi Sharma, who bowed out in the quarterfinal stage of this event, had captured the biggest title of her young career, having won the Taipei Open Super 300 meet.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Yoo Tae Bin of South Korea beat top seed Yudai Okimoto to book a spot in the finals. Yoo won 21-16, 21-18 and will meet Zhu Xuan Chen of China, who posted a fighting win (21-8, 16-21, 21-12) over Cheam June Wei of Malaysia.