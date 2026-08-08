Thrower Ashish bags Worlds U20 silver, first Indian to do so since 2016

CHENNAI: Indian javelin has has not been consistent this year. There have been instances when throwers did not breach Glasgow Commonwealth Games mark (82.61m) until the Federation Cup in Ranchi, which acted as the selection trial to the quadrennial event. Days later, the throwers were given another chance in the form of an Indian Open meet in Ludhiana, in which two throwers qualified (and returned with two medals from Glasgow).

However, things seemed to have changed after the CWG medals. Days later, Ashish Yadav won a silver medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, USA.

Early on Saturday, the 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh saw his javelin go as far as 74.09m, to seal the medal. He also became the first thrower to bag a U20 World medal since Neeraj Chopra did it in 2016. “This is just the start,” Chopra wrote on social media. “Always a great feeling to see Indian athletes competing and winning at the International level, this one is a little more special for me as a javelin thrower. Super proud of you Ashish on your Silver at the U-20 Worlds,” his post added.