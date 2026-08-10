'Human trafficking' reason for delay in visa process of India U20 wrestlers for World Championships

CHENNAI: There could be numerous reasons for visa delays but this one tops it all. India's wrestling team's visa process for the U20 World Championships in Slovakia got delayed apparently because of illegal human trafficking. The tournament is slated to be held in Bratislava from August 16 to 23 and the wrestlers competing first need to travel by at least August 14 so that they are on time for the weigh-ins and other formalities. However, as reported by this newspaper on Sunday, Slovakia embassy, did not reply to requests for visa until on Monday.

The reason? It came to light that Slovakia embassy did not process the visas because of a previous instance where players went missing in the country. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had requested for visa appointment on July 21. It took combined efforts from the ministry of external affairs, sports ministry, United World Wrestling (UWW) — the world governing body of the sport — and WFI to get an appointment. The wrestlers have to submit their passports on Tuesday and will have interviews at the Slovakia Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"We have been informed that a few athletes (not wrestlers) from India visited Slovakia in June and some of them went missing from the country. This cast doubt on our wrestlers as well, which is why the visa process got delayed," a WFI official said. "Now the issue is resolved and hopefully the team can fly out in batches as has been decided by the federation," the official added.

It was learnt that the federation has given a guarantee to the Slovakia Embassy saying all members of the India team will return upon completion of the event and can also visit the Embassy for head counting if needed. The India contingent comprises 45 members including 30 wrestlers (10 each in men's freestyle and Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling), nine coaches, three physiotherapists and three referees.