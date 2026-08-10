Shi Yu Qi is really tough, but I'm better prepared this time: Ayush set for 'special' BWF World C'ships

CHENNAI: The countdown has begun. The much-awaited BWF World Championships in New Delhi is set to commence soon. There's excitement, there's hint of nervousness as well but Ayush Shetty, who'll be making his debut at the marquee event, is geared up for the 'special occasion'. However, it's going to be a baptism by fire for the 21-year-old from Karnataka as he'll be up against World No 1 Shi Yu Qi of China in his very first outing. Forget Ayush, Shi is tough ask for any player. The odds are clearly not in his favour but Ayush is filled with optimism.



"Shi is a really tough opponent to play against. I remember my match against him in the Asian Championships final, he was really prepared. But I think I've gotten better and we'll be better prepared this time," Ayush said in a virtual media interaction on Monday.



"I really have to work hard while playing against him. I'll have to be tactically better this time," he added.



To be fair, Ayush is still fairly new to the senior circuit and far from a finished product. His three meetings in the past against Shi have proven to be an unsolvable puzzle. In fact, in their last meeting during the final of the Asian Championships, Shi had bossed the tie to deny Ayush the gold medal then. The gap in class was clear as daylight. Having analysed all those matches thoroughly, the World No 23 is ready for the 'special' match-up.



"It gives me confidence that I have done well in the Thomas Cup and Asian Championships but the World Championships is definitely higher-ranked for me and my team. It's also a good challenge for me and also playing Shi will be more special. I'm ready."



Following his good show at the Thomas Cup and the Asian Championships earlier this season, results have been hard to come by for him with injury concern not helping his case. "I had some pain (elbow injury) but now it's all good. I'll be at 100 per cent during the Worlds," Ayush said when asked about his fitness.



The demands at the top level are gruelling. It's rare to see players get wins after wins for a considerable period. Unless you're An Se-young or now-retired Viktor Axlesen -- during his heydays, players generally tend to prioritise events. With Indonesian coach Irwansyah by his side at the Centre of Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru, his training base, Ayush hinted that the Worlds was always their priority. "We've been targeting these tournaments. Our focus has been to peak at these tournaments," Ayush said, while talking about preparations.



With India set to host the marquee event after a gap of 17 years, Ayush and the rest of the home contingent will be closely followed. The first-timer, understandably, is not immune to pressure but he's looking to embrace the special feeling of playing in front of the home crowd. "There is pressure. But I think it's more of an excitement, you know, playing at home. I think it's a really special feeling," he said.



More than anything, the experience of playing against top-ranked players week in and week out is priceless for upcoming players. Following his experience in the last year or so, it's clear that the shuttler, who stands six feet and four inches tall, has healthy dose of confidence in his constantly-evolving abilities. "When I entered the senior circuit, playing against the top-20 players was really great. Matching the pace was really tough but now I think I can push them, play at their pace. I'm more confident now."



The youngster's primary focus is undoubtedly his Round of 64 clash with Shi at the moment. If he does manage to overcome the odds and pull off his first W over the top seed, there's a likelihood that he could cross paths with a familiar rival and good friend in Alwi Farhan, the 11th seed from Indonesia. Alwi and Ayush could potentially lock horns at the Round of 16 stage. Alwi had beaten Ayush before going on to become junior world champ in 2023. In their last meeting at the China Open, Ayush had edged him in three games.



"Alwi plays high-paced. The variations he has from the backcourt is really amazing. He has some of the best drops in men's singles right now. It's really tough playing against him and he's also a bit cheeky on the court. He doesn't let his opponents a lot of space. But off-court, he's a good friend of mine but it's not really nice while playing against him."