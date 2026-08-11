Commonwealth Championship: Indian fencers continue to dominate on Day 2

CHENNAI: After securing 17 medals on Day 1, Indian fencers continued their winning run at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, by bagging seven medals on Monday.

Indian women won three medals in the senior women's Epee event with Tanishka Khatri winning the gold medal while teammate Khushi Dabhade securing the silver. Prachi Lohan added to the tally by sharing the bronze with Australia's Harrison Asley.

The dominating show by the country's women continued in the Sabre individual category as they bagged three medals. Aakhari ended with a silver medal behind England's Brierley while Shruti Joshi and Jefarlin claimed a bronze medal each for India.

In the senior men's Foil event, Tejas Patil finished on the podium, winning a bronze medal despite the field consisting of renowned international fencers. Alex Tophalidas of Cyprus won the gold while the silver medal went to Oliver Strange of England. His compatriot David William bagged another bronze in the event.

Khushi's growth

Khushi hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She has been training at the MP State Academy since she was in class fifth. Speaking on her medal-winning effort, father Babarao Dabhade said the hard work she has put in over several years has started paying off.

"My nephew used to train at the state academy and he urged me to get Khushi admitted there. The state academy and its coach Bhupendra Singh played a big role in her growth as a fencer," added the father.

Khushi's father works as a technician in a hospital while mother Vidya is a nurse. "She along with her elder sister started training but Khushi continued with the sport," added father.

India had secured 17 medals, including four gold, at the event on the opening day, dominating both the men's and women's individual events. Competing across the senior individual events in women's Sabre, women's Epee, and men's Foil, India added one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals to its growing tally on Monday night.