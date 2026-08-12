Sports ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation of India

CHENNAI: It was inevitable from the moment the elections were held four years ago. It was like a forced union and it remained one until the end. Like most national sports federations that had elections in and around 2022, the Table Tennis Federation of India ran into trouble even before the final offices-bearers were elected. There were two factions and it remained until the federation was suspended by the sports ministry on Wednesday.

According to the sports ministry’s order, TTFI has failed to adhere to the principles of good governance, transparency, accountability and democratic functioning expected of a recognized National Sports Federation, besides repeatedly disregarding the directions and guidelines issued by this Ministry from time to time. "Hence, suspended and so that the sport doesn’t suffer, a committee to be constituted by the IOA that will look after its functioning. Because of the suspension the TTF will not be eligible for financial grants or any official patronage," said the order.

What seemed even more curious is that the sports ministry had to invoke National Sports Development Code of India 2011 even after commencement of select provisions of the National Sports Governance Act 2025 from January this year. The ministry has also asked all the federations to align their constitution with the new NSGA 2025 and has given time December 31. In the case of the TTFI, the ministry was forced to invoke sports code provisions for suspension.

This is interesting because the NSGA is supposed to supersede the provisions of the sports code. And according to the NSGA, the sports ministry cannot suspend or recognise any NSF. That mandate is on the National Sports Board (NSB), which is yet to be formed. They have sought applications but the final names have not been released. This has made things more complicated for the sports ministry.

The sports ministry has requested Indian Olympic Association to form a committee in consultation with the international table tennis federation. The IOA may prefer to have a five-member committee that can have former international table tennis players.

The TTFI has seen internal rift right after the elections between its president Meghna Ahlawat and secretary general Kamlesh Mehta. This led to multiple governance issues including missing regular Annual General Meetings. It was not limited to AGMs alone, even auditing of accounts could not be done because of the two factions. With neither showing signs of backing out, things started to get messier and the matter even landed in court.

The sports ministry has red flagged quite a few glaring discrepancies apart from the rift right at the top.