Suspended secretary general Mehta threatens legal action against TTFI chief

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turnaround, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary general Kamlesh Mehta has lashed out at the current dispensation led by its president Meghna Ahlawat on Monday. The president-led faction had suspended Mehta over allegations of inaction last week. The TTFI president Ahlawat had said that the secretary did not respond to her notice of annual general meeting. On the other hand, the secretary general had already called for a meeting on January 17, which Ahlawat dismissed as unconstitutional.
On Monday, Mehta sent out a long statement with multiple allegations and said he would approach the "Hon’ble Court as a last resort following my suspension as secretary general."
Mehta said that since the elections in December 2022, the functioning of TTFI had increasingly reflected a pattern of unilateral decision-making by the president. "Several key commercial and administrative matters, including tender-related processes, were handled without transparency, without collective approval and without placing supporting records before the Executive Committee or the General Body of TTFI," he claimed.
The president also alleged the same, earlier during the AGM that Mehta had taken commercial decisions unilaterally.
"Beyond a single visit to formally take charge, there has been prolonged disengagement from day-to-day affairs. An absent President has chosen to suspend an active General Secretary rather than explain her own lack of engagement," alleged Mehta adding, "on multiple instances, tenders were not allotted through an open and fair process, giving rise to serious concerns of favouritism and conflict of interest in decisions taken under the authority of the President. Despite repeated requests, no documentary proof has been produced to demonstrate that due process was followed. Decisions of significant financial consequence were taken unilaterally, including the execution of agreements and appointments connected to such processes, by the President, without ratification by the competent bodies of TTFI."
Mehta said that as secretary general, he was doing exactly what the role demands, "ensuring that rules are followed, procedures are respected and public funds are handled responsibly." Mehta alleged that TTFI's president was treating the federation as her personal property.
"Further, serious concerns of discrimination are evident from the agenda circulated under the authority of the President, for the Annual General Meeting, which appears to single out and disadvantage the North-Eastern States. Such actions undermine the inclusive and national character that a body like TTFI is duty-bound to uphold," alleged Mehta.