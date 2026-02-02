Suspended secretary general Mehta threatens legal action against TTFI chief

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turnaround, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary general Kamlesh Mehta has lashed out at the current dispensation led by its president Meghna Ahlawat on Monday. The president-led faction had suspended Mehta over allegations of inaction last week. The TTFI president Ahlawat had said that the secretary did not respond to her notice of annual general meeting. On the other hand, the secretary general had already called for a meeting on January 17, which Ahlawat dismissed as unconstitutional.

On Monday, Mehta sent out a long statement with multiple allegations and said he would approach the "Hon’ble Court as a last resort following my suspension as secretary general."

Mehta said that since the elections in December 2022, the functioning of TTFI had increasingly reflected a pattern of unilateral decision-making by the president. "Several key commercial and administrative matters, including tender-related processes, were handled without transparency, without collective approval and without placing supporting records before the Executive Committee or the General Body of TTFI," he claimed.