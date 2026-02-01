Khelo India under-spent, gets budget cut; overall marginal rise

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year again when some part of the Union budget would be allocated to sports. On paper, the sports budget does look promising but if one delves deep and compare with the last year’s budget allocation and revised figures, there was hardly much deviation from last year in terms of budgetary allocation.

The sports budget has seen a marginal change and most of it has been allocated to Promotion of Sports Goods Manufacturing, the ministry new target. Overall for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the budget allocation for 2026-27 is Rs 4461.51 crore which is Rs 1114.97 crore more if compared with the revised budget of Rs 3346.54 crore.

However, If the budget allocation is seen for sports alone then the hike is not as much. Under all major sports heads, the budget allocation for 2026-27 reads Rs 3113.35 crore while the last budget allocation was Rs 2520.52 crore (2025-26) which was revised to Rs 2347.14 crore. In this case, the 2026-26 budget allocation has increased to Rs 766.21 crore if the revised budget is concerned and just about Rs 600 crore if compared to the allocated budget of the previous year. Out of this Rs 500 has been given for promotion of sports good manufacturing while Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for Commonwealth Games (to be hosted in Ahmedabad in 2030) and Rs 31.85 crore for sports secretariat which could be utilized for forming the National Sports Board and the Sports Tribunal as per the National Sports Governance Act.

Khelo India programme is sports ministry’s flagship grassroots development programme. Hosting of Khelo India Youth and University Games are under this scheme but a chunk of its budget goes to developing sports infrastructure across India. Naranpura Sports Complex in Gujarat is one such example. About 21 indoor halls were built in Arunachal Pradesh as well.