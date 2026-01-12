Sports ministry's Make in India thrust and International Relations push in NSFs
CHENNAI: IN order to promote Make in India initiative, the sports ministry has written to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to form a committee to look into various options in areas like indigenous equipment, infrastructure and sports services. The committee comprising of senior federation members, technical experts, former international athletes and "at least one member with experience in sports equipment/technology, manufacturing or standards". The NSFs have been given 60 days to form that committee.
It needs to be seen how India would procure equipment like astro-turf and synthetic athletics track. Or for that matter spikes for running. And high performance equipment. When it comes to cricket equipment manufacturing, India is way ahead but replacing English willow for making a bat will be a big challenge. The letter also says that it should not compromise on the performance of the athletes. Interestingly, all International Federations follow standardised equipment and infrastructure that are usually manufactured abroad.
The letter listed out the areas in which the committee can help. "Identifying areas in the respective sport where indigenous equipment, technology, apparel and support services can be adopted or scaled up, in conformity with international standards, to advance the objectives of "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat," said the letter.
The NSFs have been asked to promote Make in India products during the national competitions and domestic training.
International relations panel
In another interesting and one of its kind development, the sports ministry has asked all the NSFs to constitute a International Relations committee. The ministry's letter says that as Khelo Bahart Niti emphasises that "Sports can serve as a powerful tool for international diplomacy and cooperation" and because of a rapidly changing sporting landscape and India's thrust to host international events, NSFs must ensure strong international collaboration.
The ares that the panel would look at are: "Monitor developments in their respective International Federation (IF), Continental Federation (CF), including changes in competition rules & structures, governance frameworks and elections, and athlete-centric programs."
The letter goes on to say, "Formulate a medium-term international cooperation plan covering bilateral/multilateral MoUs, joint training camps, exchange programmes, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and hosting of international competitions in India."
The ministry also wants the committee to brief them periodically. "Preparing periodic briefs for submission to the Ministry, highlighting proposed or agreed collaborations between the concerned NSF and its counterparts, as well as foreign sports research and academic institutions," says the letter. The NSFs have already been interacting with IFs and other international organisations and a new committee would do the same.