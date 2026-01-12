Sports ministry's Make in India thrust and International Relations push in NSFs

CHENNAI: IN order to promote Make in India initiative, the sports ministry has written to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to form a committee to look into various options in areas like indigenous equipment, infrastructure and sports services. The committee comprising of senior federation members, technical experts, former international athletes and "at least one member with experience in sports equipment/technology, manufacturing or standards". The NSFs have been given 60 days to form that committee.

It needs to be seen how India would procure equipment like astro-turf and synthetic athletics track. Or for that matter spikes for running. And high performance equipment. When it comes to cricket equipment manufacturing, India is way ahead but replacing English willow for making a bat will be a big challenge. The letter also says that it should not compromise on the performance of the athletes. Interestingly, all International Federations follow standardised equipment and infrastructure that are usually manufactured abroad.

The letter listed out the areas in which the committee can help. "Identifying areas in the respective sport where indigenous equipment, technology, apparel and support services can be adopted or scaled up, in conformity with international standards, to advance the objectives of "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat," said the letter.

The NSFs have been asked to promote Make in India products during the national competitions and domestic training.