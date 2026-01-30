Winter Olympics row: Court directs stakeholders to include Manjeet in squad

The Delhi HC judge Jasmeet Singh’s order clearly stated that Manjeet should have been considered ahead of Lundup. “…it is held that the selection process is manifestly arbitrary and unfair, and respondent Nos. 1 (IOA) and 2 (ad-hoc committee) have failed in their duty as the Supervisory body,” said the order. The HC said that all efforts must be made to take Manjeet to the Olympics.

“Although this Court has taken note of the respondents’ submission that the impugned selection process has culminated and that consequential arrangements have already been acted upon, however, since respondent Nos. 1 and 2 have failed in their duty towards the petitioner, respondent No. 3 is directed to try and make all reasonable efforts to ensure that the petitioner is permitted to participate in the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026,” said the order.

The court questioned the whole selection process of Lundup and said the ad-committee proceeded to apply selection criteria that are not traceable to any provision of the governing international qualification documents. Interestingly, both Lundup and Manjeet are from the same centre in Gulmarg.