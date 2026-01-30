Winter Olympics row: Court directs stakeholders to include Manjeet in squad

CHENNAI: In a huge setback to the Winter Olympic Games team that was selected to represent India at Milano Cortina, the Delhi High Court has ruled that omission of one player was “arbitrary and unfair”. The HC made strong statement in its order on Friday while directing all stakeholders — the Indian Olympic Association, the ad-hoc committee and the sports ministry — to make all efforts to take Manjeet to the Winter Olympics starting from February 6. As reported by this newspaper, two athletes were picked for Winter Olympics and yet the matter landed up in court.
Of the two athletes whose names were sent by the IOA, Arif Mohammad Khan qualified through ranking while Stanzin Lundup was selected on the basis of his World Championships performance last year. Manjeet had contended that he was ranked above Stanzin and he should have been considered instead of Lundup.
The Delhi HC judge Jasmeet Singh’s order clearly stated that Manjeet should have been considered ahead of Lundup. “…it is held that the selection process is manifestly arbitrary and unfair, and respondent Nos. 1 (IOA) and 2 (ad-hoc committee) have failed in their duty as the Supervisory body,” said the order. The HC said that all efforts must be made to take Manjeet to the Olympics.
“Although this Court has taken note of the respondents’ submission that the impugned selection process has culminated and that consequential arrangements have already been acted upon, however, since respondent Nos. 1 and 2 have failed in their duty towards the petitioner, respondent No. 3 is directed to try and make all reasonable efforts to ensure that the petitioner is permitted to participate in the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Milano Cortina 2026,” said the order.
The court questioned the whole selection process of Lundup and said the ad-committee proceeded to apply selection criteria that are not traceable to any provision of the governing international qualification documents. Interestingly, both Lundup and Manjeet are from the same centre in Gulmarg.
The court pulled up the sports ministry as well. “This Court also expresses its displeasure at the stand adopted by Respondent No. 3, the Ministry,” said the order. “As the repository of public trust and the nodal authority overseeing sports administration, respondent No. 3 is duty-bound to ensure that the selection process is fair, transparent, and merit-based. The Ministry cannot act as a mute spectator…”
It needs to be seen how IOA and the sports ministry sends Manjeet to the Games.