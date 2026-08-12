Sports Ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation over governance issues

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry on Wednesday suspended its recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to administer the sport, citing governance deficiencies within TTFI.

In its order, the ministry cited TTFI's failure to conduct elections on time as one of the reasons for the suspension after getting an "unsatisfactory response" to a show cause notice issued earlier this year.

"The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI," the ministry order stated.

The TTFI is currently led by Meghna Ahlawat, its first ever woman President who is also the wife of Haryana MLA Dushyant Chautala. Chautala is the son of former TTFI President Ajay Singh Chautala.

Ahlawat took charge in December 2022.

The body has been in turmoil for the past several months. It suspended its Secretary General former player Kamlesh Mehta in January alleging financial irregularities. Mehta took the matter to Delhi High Court which eventually quashed his suspension.

His suspension was widely attributed to an internal power struggle in TTFI, which denied the charge, insisting that the decision was taken "solely to safeguard transparency, collective decision-making, and the long-term interests of Indian table tennis."

The body made headlines a few months later when star paddler Manika Batra was left out of the Asian Games squad, citing lack of requisite domestic game time.

Batra publicly lambasted the decision and sought the Sports Ministry's intervention, alleging that the selection process followed by the federation was ambiguous and unfair.