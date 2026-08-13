Gopichand and Chopra launch Indian School of Coaching Excellence

CHENNAI: With an aim to transform coach's education and strengthen India's sports ecosystem, Neeraj Chopra Foundation, Pullela Gopichand (Badminton Gurukul) and AISTS INDIA on Thursday announced to launch the Indian School of Coaching Excellence (ISCE). The first-of-its-kind initiative will offer multidisciplinary coach development programmes that extend beyond technical training, integrating modern disciplines such as physical literacy, sports science, sports education, technology and career development to prepare coaches for the evolving demands of high-performance sport.

It will serve as a collaborative knowledge- sharing platform, working closely with government bodies, SAI, sports federations, associations, high-performance centres, academic institutions and the private sector to advance coaching excellence across India.

"The future of Indian sport will be defined by the ecosystem we build. Coaches are at the heart of that ecosystem," said India's badminton legend Gopichand. "ISCE is our effort to create a platform that combines global best practices with Indian experience, enabling coaches to continuously upskill, collaborate and lead with confidence. We believe this initiative can play a meaningful role in shaping the next chapter of Indian sport," he added.

ISCE’s vision is to build a robust coaching ecosystem, which is essential to fuel and sustain India's long-term success on the world stage, read a press statement. "As the country embarks upon its journey towards becoming a global sporting superpower, our success shall be defined not only by the champions we produce, but by the ecosystem we create. The driving force behind ISCE is the belief that every great athlete deserves a great coach, and every great coach deserves access to world-class knowledge, mentorship and opportunity," said the statement.

Speaking on the launch, Chopra, multiple Olympic medallist and founder of Neeraj Chopra Foundation, said: "I firmly believe that every athlete's journey is shaped by the guidance and nurturing of his/her coach, not only as a sportsperson but also as an individual. Hence, in order to create the next generation of sports heroes in India, it is extremely important that our coaches have access to world-class education, mentorship and the latest knowledge in sports science and athlete development. Through the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, the Neeraj Chopra Foundation hopes to create an environment where coaches continue to learn, evolve and inspire generations of athletes to realise their full potential."