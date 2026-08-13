Hockey World Cup: How India women rose as one after two tumultuous years

On the field, the results were below par. They didn't qualify for the Olympics, but it wasn't just that. There was no real process, and performances were deeply worrying. Marijne had stepped into this environment in December 2025. It's why his first order of business was re-establishing trust and building a team. "The focus is on coming together and functioning as a strong unit," he had told HI in a press release upon his appointment, a particularly strong message for an in-house channel.

Everything else could wait. Tough love could take a backseat for the time being. It was time for some Ted Lasso-style coaching. Of course, this wasn't surprising, for Marijne does moonlight as a motivational speaker (it's generally why he doubles up as the team's primary mental coach as well). So, training sessions in the camp were designed to be fun. The focus was on making the workplace less toxic. For example, Marijne would challenge the players. "If I do 50 burpees, you would have to do 51," he would tell his wards. If it wasn't burpees, it would be the exercise bike. "I can spend 30 minutes, but you will win the challenge if you are on it for 31 minutes."

The smiles gradually returned to the players' faces. What were the reasons behind these small team-building challenges? "When I came in," he had told this daily in July, "the main thing was to create more unity inside and out. How do we treat each other? How do we want to be seen inside and outside the pitch? Culture really shapes teams. Players focused on the team and not on themselves was one of the things..."