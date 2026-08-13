IOA good governance: IOC closely monitoring NOC India's election process

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee is closely monitoring the Indian Olympic Association’s governance issues. The next in line is the election and this might have a bearing on India’s bid for the Olympics in 2036. The IOA has set in motion its election process calling first for an Executive Committee meeting on August 19 and then take it forward with seeking applications for athletes’ representative in Athletes Commission which is expected to begin in September.

It will not be restricted to dates and smooth conduct of the elections. The IOC is keeping a very close watch on the modification of the constitution that has to be brought in line with the National Sports Governance Act 2025. There are at least five critical points that might get a look in — from age and tenure to restriction of the executive board. The NSGA allows a maximum of 15 members in the executive committee and the IOA as of now has 14 plus one IOC member in India with voting rights.

The IOA is in the process of the modifying its constitution that had been approved before the last election in 2022 and the IOC had told the IOA that no further modification would be entertained when it tried when the executive committee members rose in revolt against IOA president PT Usha for appointing Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The IOA has to conduct its election in time because of its governance issues that had been plaguing them since the election in 2022. With the 2036 Olympics bid in line, the continuous dialogue will enter strategic dialogue once the IOA adheres to their election deadline. Though the date has not been finalized, it is understood that the election will take place around December 10, when the new executive committee was elected.

The IOC, when contacted a couple of days ago, told this newspaper that they are in regular touch with the NOC of India. They are firm on adhering to the deadline. “All NOCs are required to hold their regular elections in a timely manner and in accordance with the Olympic Charter and their respective Statutes, as approved by the IOC,” said a spokesperson of the IOC.