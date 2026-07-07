IOC lifts ROC's suspension, paves way for Russian athletes' participation at 2028 Olympics

CHENNAI: In a significant development that can have a bearing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committee has provisionally lifted the suspension of Russian Olympic Committee. According to a statement by IOC, “the IOC Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the ROC that had been in effect since 12 October 2023”.

This will pave the way for Russian athletes to participate at the LA Olympics. The IOC had allowed certain Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics but under a neutral flag. The International Federations were asked to allow Russian and Belarusian to compete as neutral athletes. The IOC has said that it will not be applicable from now on.

The IOC said that the decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer included as its members any regional sports organisations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine. “In addition, the ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not conduct any activities in these territories,” said the IOC statement. “The IOC EB will continue to closely monitor the situation relating to any ROC activities in those territories, and reserves the right to take any further measures if deemed necessary.”

However, the IOC is yet to decide on whether they would be using the flag or national anthem.