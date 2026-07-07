IOC lifts ROC's suspension, paves way for Russian athletes' participation at 2028 Olympics

CHENNAI: In a significant development that can have a bearing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committee has provisionally lifted the suspension of Russian Olympic Committee. According to a statement by IOC, “the IOC Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the ROC that had been in effect since 12 October 2023”.
This will pave the way for Russian athletes to participate at the LA Olympics. The IOC had allowed certain Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics but under a neutral flag. The International Federations were asked to allow Russian and Belarusian to compete as neutral athletes. The IOC has said that it will not be applicable from now on.
The IOC said that the decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer included as its members any regional sports organisations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine. “In addition, the ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not conduct any activities in these territories,” said the IOC statement. “The IOC EB will continue to closely monitor the situation relating to any ROC activities in those territories, and reserves the right to take any further measures if deemed necessary.”
However, the IOC is yet to decide on whether they would be using the flag or national anthem.
The IOC has also said that hosting events or inviting Russian officials for events is still restricted. “The decision on whether to host events and sports competitions in Russia, to invite Russian government or state officials to competitions, or to allow the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications, is at the discretion of each IF and international sports event organiser, and should reflect whether their national federations are in good standing,” IOC said. “In this respect, the IOC will not organise IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events.”
The IOC also clarified its stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It said it doesn’t support armed invasion or conflict of any nature. “The IOC took a very clear stance against the invasion, strongly condemning it,” it said in the same statement. “This position remains unchanged. More broadly, the IOC condemns wars, armed conflicts and violence that cause human suffering wherever they occur.” The IOC had banned participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.
The IOC has also said that all athletes returning to international competition “must meet relevant anti-doping requirements, particularly those set out in the anti-doping rules of the IOC and IFs, as well as best practices established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)”. Since the qualification period for the LA Olympics and also the Youth Olympics 2028 has started, this easing of restrictions will help athletes to qualify.
This will not just have a bearing in the next Olympics but also all the major international competitions hereafter. Russian athletes will be able to compete and that would lead to intense competitions in some disciplines.