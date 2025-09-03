IOC to release withheld solidarity funds to Indian Olympic Association

CHENNAI: Finally, months after withholding payments, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and IOC Solidarity have decided to resume payments to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The IOA said this in a statement on Wednesday. The IOC had withheld the funding in October last year because of internal dispute in the IOA and for not appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) even after an executive board meeting in January last year.

According to the IOA, in a letter addressed to the president IOA, the IOC has commended the positive measures taken by the IOA and the Indian government to strengthen the sporting ecosystem and support athletes at every level, from grassroots to elite.

The IOC was quite peeved with the way IOA was functioning especially after IOA president PT Usha and the committee had recommended the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the CEO in January last year. Majority of the EC members revolted against Usha and things spiraled out of control with both parties throwing barbs at each other.

However, with India showing immense interest to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and also the 2030 Commonwealth Games, such a situation in the National Olympic Committee became untenable. The IOC has also made it clear that a strong NOC is required to present a successful bid.

Finally, the CEO’s appointment was ratified by an EC meeting and subsequently a special general meeting was convened last month in New Delhi to ratify 2030 CWG's bid. As expected, the IOC also highlighted the two key developments. According to IOA, key developments were the formal appointment of lyer as the IOA's CEO and the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act by the Government of India — both seen as pivotal steps in building a stronger foundation for sport in the country.