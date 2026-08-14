Not everything well within EFI's ad-hoc committee

CHENNAI: And there were none or one? In a bizarre turn of events, the ad-hoc committee that was formed to look into the day-to-day functioning of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in March, may have turned into non-quorate – which means it lacks a minimum number of members. But with the way EFI functions anything seems possible.

Weeks ahead of the Asian Games, there were indications that the internal rift within the remaining four-member committee was such that in the end, most members, including the representative of the international body either stepped down or left.

The ad-hoc committee was formed after the Delhi High Court had passed an order that since the tenure of the EFI was over it cannot function as an elected body and had asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form one. Yashodhara Raje Scindia was the chairperson of the four-member committee. Other members were International Equestrian Federation director (governance) Francisco Lima, former EFI joint secretary AK Yadav and sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania (legal person). If sources are to be believed Scindia and Singhania were the last two members to leave. The IOA considers the news as rumours and there is no official communication either. Though no one confirmed or denied, the members kept mum on the development.

Earlier, Yadav was removed by IOA from the ad-hoc committee on grounds of lack of ‘collaborating functioning’ and conduct not in keeping with the standards of institutional propriety” in May. Yadav denied all allegations as baseless and alleged discrepancies in the ad-hoc committee while stepping down. Later, Lima too apparently left after completing three months in the panel. It is understood that the last person to leave the ad-hoc committee, though it is yet to be confirmed or accepted by the IOA, was the chairperson. But this indicates that not all is well within the ad-hoc committee.

The IOA through a letter in March had constituted the committee to take over the administration of EFI and also to align the federation's constitution and bye laws with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 within two months and notify elections within 30 days thereafter. However, though some claim that the constitution is ready for approval, no meeting has been called as yet. The ad-hoc committee was to restructure the general body and membership framework in accordance with law.