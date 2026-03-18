IOA to name EFI's ad-hoc committee soon

CHENNAI: Of late, there have been quite a few National Sports Federations that are in a state of flux. Either the NSF is disputed or there are intense internal fights going on within. Despite the National Sports Governance Act and Rules that have been notified since January, there seems to be no let up.

Such has been the rumblings within the NSFs that either the sports ministry or the court had to step in and ask Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc committees. There are at least 12 Olympic sports that are facing issues. What seems more baffling is that even after the National Sports Governance Act and Rules, the sports ministry is not being able to rein them in.

Recently, the sports ministry had sent a few letters to IOA to form ad-hoc committees in sports like kabaddi, handball. The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, has asked them to form an ad-hoc panel in equestrian. Indian Golf Union has multiple factions. Latest on the list of distressed NSF is the Table Tennis Federation of India. What seems even more intriguing is that the sports ministry had to invoke provisions of the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India while requesting the IOA to form ad-hoc panels.