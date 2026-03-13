JFI administrator calls for AGM on Saturday

CHENNAI: The Judo Federation of India (JFI) will be holding their Annual General Meeting for the first time in over a year on Saturday. The meeting will be held in New Delhi to decide on the future course of action after the Delhi High Court’s order on February 12 that directed the court-appointed administrator to pave way for an elected body.

The first step, according to the court order, would be to elect an interim committee that would take over the charge from the administrator after the electoral college is finalised. The administrator has sent the notice to all state and union territory units. The notice issued on behalf of JFI administrator said that “Pursuant to the order of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, the Hon’ble Administrator has called upon the General Body Meeting as per details given below, in order to comply further directions of the said order.”

Two members from each of the affiliated units would be eligible to attend the AGM. Even the agenda has not been specified but according to some of the members, the meeting would be on the timeline that the Delhi HC had fixed. The HC has not specified the numbers of members in the interim committee and this could be one topic of discussion. However, nothing is final as of now.