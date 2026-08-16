Badminton Worlds: With home support behind him, Lakshya hopes for deep run

NEW DELHI: The World Championships, second only to the Olympics, carries a significant weight. It can be daunting to say the least but it can also be life-changing for those who conquer the challenge. For India shuttler Lakshya Sen, it's a massive opportunity to breathe new life into his game, a game that has been patchy at best since his All England Open run to the final earlier this year.

Having medalled in the 2021 edition, Lakshya knows the importance of it and is aiming for a deep run in the latest edition in New Delhi. "I want to do well. Every round is tough. I'm going to take that approach of focussing on one match at a time. My goal here will be to go deep in the tournament," he said.

For the last two weeks or so, Lakshya, who trains at Centre for Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru, had temporarily shifted base to National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati for a special training camp earlier this month. It was a strategic move to get acclimatized to large indoor conditions ahead of the marquee event.