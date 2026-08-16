Battles at Worlds made me a stronger player: PV Sindhu

NEW DELHI: PV Sindhu and her prowess at the World Championships. It's something that never gets old. Something that will never lose its shine. That has been the main subject of discussion as the two-time Olympic medallist aims to add to her folklore, this time in front of home fans. A day before the much-awaited BWF World Championships, being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here, Sindhu said she is as determined as ever and is hopeful of a podium finish.

Despite her immense reputation, the last few editions have been quiet affairs for her. She had been reduced to mortal status due to injuries and indifferent form. But Sindhu is now in a much better place to challenge for a podium finish after her recent run, which included a title win at the Japan Open.

"I hope I can keep the same confidence (like at the Japan Open) and I hope I do well here as well. Everything is going well, everything is fine. For me, it will be one match at a time. I hope I get a medal here too," Sindhu said.