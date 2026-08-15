BWF World Championships: Kirsty, pathbreaker from Scotland on & off the court

NEW DELHI: Kirsty Gilmour's love for badminton knows no bounds. And so does her craze for tattoos. She proudly wears multiple tattoos as they're all close to her heart. The 2019 film version of Little Women, Olympic rings, Mount Fuji, Croissant (to name a few)...each one bears a special meaning — she points at each one with child-like enthusiasm and shares all the relevance behind it.

"This (points at one of her tattoos) is a landscape in Scotland on the northeast coast from Lossiemouth. It's a phone box on the bridge that leads to the beach. Olympic rings for Rio and major medals or titles (...)," she explains, after a practice session ahead of World Championships here.

Most of her tattoos highlight her storied career on the court that began way back when she was barely a teenager. Gilmour, who's now 32, is one of the rare talents from her country to have left a notable impression in the racquet sport.

Incidentally, New Delhi also holds a special place in her life. It was at this very city where she had gotten the platform to express herself as a promising talent back in 2010.