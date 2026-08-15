BWF World Championships: China's best look to maintain rich Worlds history

History suggests that China have been the dominant force across competitions, including the World Championships (they have an impressive tally of 208 medals in this competition), and they will be looking to impose their game in the next one week or so.

"The players of China are very good and large in number. We don't have pressure of performance as such. It is about learning from each other and that is beneficial," Feng, a top pro who has an ability to outshine anyone on his day, said.

Chen Yu Fei is no stranger to dealing with pressure. Over the years, she has collected countless high-pressure battles, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal being the high point, and she continues to be one of the leading players in the women's singles draw. The former World No 1 from Hangzhou sang from the same hymn sheet. "There is no pressure and we're only focussing on doing our best," the 2025 runner-up declared.

The reason why China have been so successful is because they have always hunted in packs. Singles, doubles, mixed doubles...they don't undervalue any category.