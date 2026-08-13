Special racquet, tales of legendary pros & more: How 2009 edition fuelled SatChi's passion for game

On challenges while making a return post injury break

Satwik: Physically, it's good. Mentally, it's tough to get back to the grind at the top level. But we're kind of used to it now. So we just need some good momentum going into the tournament. We are taking it (upcoming test) in a positive way. So hopefully, we can bring our A-game at the time. At the moment, all good with the body as well. I wouldn't say 100 per cent fit, but I'm mentally 90-95 per cent fit enough to play. In terms of confidence, we need to lift ourselves a little bit but otherwise, we are good to go.

Chirag: No matter how much you hate it, you have to at some point face it (injuries). And all you can do is to do everything possible to keep it away. And yet, if it happens, then you just have to deal with it. It was quite difficult, but we just kept believing that eventually it would get better. And we just have to do the right thing. Do proper rehab. Rest as much as possible. And be injury-free for the World Championships. And that's what we did. We didn't want to rush into playing tournaments and risk playing with an injury at the Worlds.

On playing in front of home fans & dealing with pressure

Satwik: I take it in a good way, because I'm playing in front of my people. So why should I take pressure? I mean, everyone is our well-wisher. So all my friends from my hometown are flying there to watch our game. So it's fun playing in front of them. So there will be a lot of support for us. So I mean, we always love playing in front of home fans. Even in the India Open over the years, we always played the final, semifinal... So we always loved playing in India. So we want to create that atmosphere again, the vibe again.