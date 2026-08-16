Hockey World Cup 2026: India women hold Olympic silver medallist China to 2-2 draw

BENGALURU: There may be some immediate regrets, but on Monday morning after the night before, the Indian management will be really proud of the way they managed to compete against the reigning Olympic silver-medallists and Asian champions.

Salima Tete & Co gave it a very good go — just in the way they promised — and almost walked away with a very famous win against China. They twice led — 1-0 and then 2-1 — but their Asian neighbours equalised twice in their World Cup Pool D opener on Sunday in Amstelveen. China, heavily tipped to at least reach the semifinals, had a chance to win it at the death but settled for the share of the spoils.

For vast stretches in the first half, it seemed like the World No 9 were having one of their best days on the blue canvas, at least certainly since the time they had finished fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

They played with energy, attacking verve and full of belief. It's how they seized the momentum in the first quarter by scoring the opening goal, a fine finish from Navneet Kaur in the 8th minute after pressuring China in their own third. For a team supposedly reliant on penalty corners, this was exactly the kind of field goal they needed to score in their first match to send the belief soaring.

Turbocharged by that belief, they generated enough momentum to create other opportunities but let China off the hook with just seconds remaining for the hooter to signal the end of the first quarter. There was a push inside the striking circle, a Chinese body went flying and the decision of a penalty stroke was inevitable and Ying Zhang sounded the board,

Previous avatars of this Indian team, especially the ones over the last few years, may have lost momentum in the second stanza. However, on a pleasant European afternoon, this team regrouped fairly quickly and kept going forward. And the reward for that was a goal for Deepika Sehrawat via a deflection from a penalty corner. They could have doubled that advantage before half-time as China, the World No 4, were relieved to hear the signal for the break.

The views of both coaches couldn't have been more different. "I think we were very disciplined," coach Sjoerd Marijne told the broadcasters. "We are creating opportunities, the thing with these kinds of matches is converting them to goals. That's the next step for us, but we need to stay disciplined."