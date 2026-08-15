Hockey World Cup: India women seek new beginning

That, however, doesn't mean the World No. 9 are going to Europe to make up the numbers. Even if they fail to get out of the group stages — China (opener on Sunday) and England are clearly superior teams in their own Pool — there's a chance for this young team to experience an occasion like this. Sure, skipper Salima Tete can call on a lot of experience (four players have over 200 caps), but eight members of this team are 23 or under. Viewed via that context alone, this is Marijne attempting to build a team for future challenges.

As an example, in Tokyo, Dutchman Marijne could call on Rani Rampal, Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur. In Belgium and the Netherlands, only Savita Punia remains among the OG leadership group. However, youthful exuberance can be a powerful tonic. While the skipper herself is young at 24, the 22-year-old Deepika Sehrawat is the team's key attacking outlet, especially from penalty corners. The Dutchman made it a point to focus on penalty corner offence, and the 23-year-old is the side's crown jewel from deadballs. At the Nations Cup, for example, 13 of the 16 goals they scored came from PCs. Out of those 13, Sehrawat scored six of them.

It was part of the reason why she was a non-playing staff member at the World Cup qualifier in March. Even though she was injured and was ruled out, Marijne wanted her to be part of the set-up and spend time talking with her colleagues on an everyday basis. When he spoke to this daily last month, the 52-year-old had said: "Focus on ourselves. Defend our structure, stay effective with penalty corners and how to be better. If we don't do those things, it doesn't matter who we face."

Ever since the Dutchman has come in, he has repeated the importance of needing to ‘focus on ourselves’. It certainly feels like if they can focus on their strengths first and foremost — use their youthful energy in midfield before converting penalty corners — they do have an upset in them.

Pull back the curtains a bit, though, and that in itself will tell you how far the women’s team have progressed in a short span of time under the new regime.