Despite defeat, cancer survivor Gustav grateful to be part of Worlds

NEW DELHI: Gustav Bjorkler fought tooth and nail against Ade Resky Dwicahyo of Azerbaijan but it went all vain as he lost to bow out. Originally from Sweden, where the sport is virtually non-existent, it was a missed opportunity for the 24-year-old. That meant his latest World Championships journey lasted just 55 minutes. He was quite critical of himself after the match. However, given that he's a cancer survivor, he quickly turned towards the bigger picture, expressing his gratitude to be playing in an event of this magnitude.

"I was not satisfied with my performance today (Monday). I was too impatient, made too many mistakes. Overall, I made it too easy for him. That's how it is sometimes," Gustav, who squandered a one-game advantage to eventually lose the contest 21-14, 17-21, 18-21, told this daily.

"Really good to be part of this. I also played the Thomas Cup earlier this year. I think it's very important to play these matches and to get the feeling of it and try to come back better. I have been in these kinds of situations."

Gustav was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer when he was just 18 before he was cleared of the disease in 2019.