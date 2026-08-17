Hope both Ayush & I can grow at the top level: 'Good friend' & potential Round of 16 opponent Alwi Farhan

NEW DELHI: Alwi Farhan might lack the experience at the elite level of badminton but the youngster, with lofty ambitions, has been laying a solid foundation in the last six months or so. And he has the trickery in his racquet-wielding abilities to potentially live up to his sky-high ambitions.

Given the manner in which his fledgling career has been shaping up, his appetite for growth is far from surprising. He has had a penchant for big performances since his junior years. He had first signalled his potential by capturing the world junior title in 2023. To understand the enormity of that feat, he had successfully followed the footsteps of some of the legends — Chen Long, Viktor Axelsen and Kento Momota. Incidentally, he had stopped India's Ayush Shetty — who is also looking to make a mark at the elite level at present — in the semifinal stage before going on to corner glory.

Now, Alwi is plotting yet another world title, albeit at the senior level. Making just his second appearance at the marquee competition, Alwi did what was expected of him. He navigated a tricky fight against Yoo Tae Bin of South Korea to make a bright start at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The 21-year-old won 21-17, 21-12 in 45 minutes. It was far from straightforward with Yoo offering stiff resistance in both the games. Alwi is just grateful to come out unscathed. "I performed very well today (Monday) and finished the match without any injury," he said after the match.

Alwi has two titles to his name so far this season and had notably beaten World No 1 Shi Yu Qi during his run to the semifinal stage of the Singapore Open in May. For someone who's from the same batch as Ayush, that appears to be a creditable run. But not for Alwi.