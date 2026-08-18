BWF World Championships: Lakshya avoids scare against World No 128

NEW DELHI: As Lakshya Sen entered the court on Tuesday, the home crowd let out a huge roar at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. Barring a few upsets and a scare for former Olympic champ Chen Yu Fei of China, things had gone fairly as per script. Just before Lakshya's arrival on Court 1, the women's doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gophichand had brought delight to the crowd with a handsome victory over 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee of USA.

The crowd, naturally, were anticipating Lakshya — who was making his first appearance in the ongoing BWF World Championships — to match the vibe. He was the final player from the home nation to feature on Day 2 of the coveted competition. But the atmosphere soon turned grim as he struggled to find his rhythm.

Collins Filimon, his opening-round opponent from Austria, matched him shot-for-shot, making sharp returns before going on to take a sizeable lead. The crowd seemed stunned and so did Lakshya as he just couldn't figure what was being thrown at him. The windy conditions also didn't help as he would later reveal. Filimon, ranked World No 128, had no right to make this meeting a stiff contest, let alone take a lead against the former medallist. But to the horror of home fans, that's exactly what transpired. Collins, who stands six feet, three inches tall used his height advantage effectively to thwart Lakshya's flat shot attempts on numerous occasions. And after going a game down, Lakshya was in a serious threat to take the uninvited attention.