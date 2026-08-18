From state meet to epic tie in World C'ships: Dream come true for last-minute entrants Amrutha & Ashith

NEW DELHI: From being in the thick of the state championship to featuring in the World Championships in a matter of days. Amrutha Pramuthesh and Ashith Surya lived their dream on Tuesday. The shuttlers from Karnataka were taking part in a state-level meet in Dharwad barely a few days ago when they received a call to be part of the ongoing World Championships in New Delhi. Without second thoughts, they happily left the state meet to reach New Delhi by Sunday.

Two days later, they appeared for the first time at the coveted event in New Delhi. They had victory in sight against the Turkish pairing of Emre Sönmez and Yasemen Bektas, but they heartbreaking ended up on the losing side (16-21, 30-29, 24-22).

Amrutha and Ashith, who were part of the reserve list, were last-minute inclusions after the final draw, following the confirmation of withdrawals of seeded players, was made. "We were actually playing in some other tournament and we left that tournament half-way. We were in the state championship," Ashith said.