Ahead of 2028 Olympics, IOA and SAI do recce in Los Angeles

CHENNAI: Not leaving it for the last moment, an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) team went for a field visit to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Olympics for a recce. The team led by IOA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raghuram Iyer and accompanied by Sports Authority of India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO NS Johal had gone to check on the venues and get first hand all logistical details before taking it up with National Sports Federations individually.
The team had meticulously checked on all the details where the India team could set up its base. Of course, the bases will depend on the requirements of each sport that will eventually be included but more or less going by India’s performances, they have identified those sports and concentrated on those venues like cricket which will be held in Pomona, Los Angeles.
LA is notorious for its traffic and this was one of the primary objectives of the team. They would want to know exactly how much time it would take from the Games Village, the University of California, LA, to the venue and back. Not just that, the team also looked for places where the medical centre can be set up, the recovery room and other sports science centres. Iyer along with Johal spent almost a week in LA.
Iyer said it was quite an exhaustive study of the venues, how far it is from the village and how long it will take from each venue keeping in mind the traffic congestions. Even if the LA 2028 organisers have dedicated lanes, it will still take time. They have visited venues for boxing, hockey, shooting, main stadium, wrestling, weightlifting, etc.
Iyer said that the team would be having discussions with each NSF that would qualify for the Olympics and attend to their needs. “Each of the NSFs would have different requirements, so we will meet them individually,” he said, adding some of the top nations have already identified places where they would base out of (Stanford University).
It is not limited to just a base for India. Since the time zone is completely different, the time needed for acclimatization would be more than in this part of the globe or in Europe. Iyer said that the team looked into these details as well. “Base will be finalized after discussing with all NSFs,” Iyer said.
IOA EC meeting to continue
The IOA Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday had its share of fireworks and in the end another round of meeting was scheduled on September 1 to finalise a few things including the name of the Returning Officer. As reported by this newspaper, it is understood that the IOA has worked on its constitution to bring it in line with the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA) and has been placed before the EC before moving it to the Special Annual General Meeting next month. It is understood that members are okay with the amendments and now the house has to ratify it. It also has to be approved by the IOC.
The IOA might take time to name an RO as the sports ministry is yet to form a panel from which he or she could be selected. According to the NSGA 2025, “The Central Government shall, on the recommendations of the Board, notify a National Sports Election Panel consisting of such number of persons as it may deem necessary, who are retired Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner or Deputy Election Commissioner or retired State Election Commissioner or Chief Electoral Officers of the States...” The sports ministry is yet to form a National Sports Board. The SGM that was planned early September may now be pushed to September 8. The notice apparently would be issued in a day or two. The elections, under close watch of the International Olympic Committee, could be held on December 10.