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BWF World C'ships: SatChi get walkover, through to Rd of 16; Dhruv & Tanisha also advance

The Indian doubles specialist, who were scheduled to play for the first time in the ongoing meet on Wednesday evening, will now take on the winner of the match between Indonesia's Raymond Indra/Nikolaus Joaquin and Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King of Malaysia.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (L)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (L)(FILE PHOTO)
Express News Service
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NEW DELHI: The home fans here will have wait to watch doubles specialists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make their first appearance in the ongoing BWF World Championships as they were handed a walkover by their opponents from Scotland -- Akexander Dunn and Adam Pringle.

It is learnt that Dunn sustained an injury in his ankle while playing his mixed doubles match in the morning session today.

Satwik and Chirag, who had received a bye in the Round of 64, will now take on the winner of the match between Indonesia's Raymond Indra/Nikolaus Joaquin and Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, India's mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also marched into the Round of 16 with an straight-game win over Leong lok Chong and NG Weng Chi of Macau. The 15th-seeded Indians won 21-11, 21-11 in 30 minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (L)
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