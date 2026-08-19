This loss will 'hurt': Lakshya after suffering shock defeat to World No. 92

NEW DELHI: BRUISED. Hurt. Humbled.

Lakshya Sen was left with plenty of soul-searching to do after his match on Wednesday. Following a mighty scare barely 24 hours earlier, the home fans, who had turned up in large numbers here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, would have expected the local star to come up with an improved show.

What transpired instead was one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

USA's Garret Tan — a player ranked World No 92, a player with almost no high-level experience — played like his life depended on the match.

At the end of an absorbing men's singles contest that had the crowd experiencing different emotions, Lakshya, clearly spent, was flat on the ground while Garret, just 18, fell to his knees to celebrate the biggest scalp of his young career. This also means that he might have to cancel his return flight to his home country (scheduled for Friday).

After going behind, Garret played with plenty of purpose to fight back. Mixing his strokes -- drop shots, long shots, smashes and half-smashes — prudently, he constantly set up winners to go level. In the third game, he attacked Lakshya's back right corner and found joy on numerous occasions. Even a slight head bump — his coaches later revealed that he felt dizziness momentarily — towards the closing stages of the tie was unable to ward off his concentration levels as he won 19-21, 21-19, 21-17.

"Overall, it was a hard-fought match. Lot of dives and I scratched my legs. I gave it my all. Towards the end of the third game, I was also physically exhausted... I would give a lot of credit to him. He played a very solid game. Also, I am a little bit disappointed with myself," Lakshya said.

"He was just a better player on the day. I'll give a lot of credit to him."