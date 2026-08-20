BWF World Championships 2026: Agony for Sindhu, Ayush

NEW DELHI: It was a match that had all the ingredients of a classic. And the stage was fitting. In front of a partisan crowd, PV Sindhu was involved in a gruelling battle against China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Round of 16 stage in the women's singles category. Sindhu suffered, found some joy and when it seemed like she had a chance to convert it to something more meaningful, she ended up suffering yet again.

And the supporters, who had turned up in large numbers to watch their star shuttler play, suffered along with her in the ongoing BWF World Championships here. Sindhu had given it all but given that Ayush Shetty had suffered a similar result before her, it was a hard pill to swallow for the fans.

Things were looking darker when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were playing the chasing game in their men's doubles tie against Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King of Malaysia. But Satiwk and Chirag, who were making their comeback post injury, won to bring back some cheers.

A victory over Wang, who could barely stay on her feet towards the end of the energy-sapping contest, was sort of revenge for her as she had lost against the Indian ace in the same stage of the competition last year. For Sindhu, it was a missed opportunity. Having found her range in the second game, she was controlling the early stages of the decider. But she was guilty of unforced errors towards the closing stages of the match. She put up a brave face but this one would have hurt for sure.

Interestingly, the double Olympic medallist had never lost against a shuttler from China in eight matches before this. "I should have converted that into a win is what I said because I mean they were long rallies. It was a good match and I think 17-17 at that point, every point matters. And I should have been a little more patient is what I felt," Sindhu later rued.

The following contest between SatChi and the Malaysians was also a see-saw battle. After falling behind, the Indian pair, a double bronze medallist in the competition, found their rhythm in the second game. The third game was close and had the crowd at the edge of their seats but the experienced duo stepped up towards the death to enter the quarterfinals.