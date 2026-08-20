My ambition is No 1 ranking but Ayush, Lanier & seniors won't make it easy: Victor Lai

Despite making waves by capturing Canada's first ever medal at the World Championships last year, he was still largely not a popular face when he last arrived here for the India Open Super 750 event -- just his second appearance at the 750 level then. "I'm not like more experienced players looking to gain points and win some tournaments. I just want to improve as a player first, that's the most important thing for now," he had told The New Indian Express then.

The unassuming shuttler had quietly made his way into the Indira Gandhi Stadium with not many taking notice of him. He had travelled with a few Canadian players, also taking part in the event, and he had no coach to lean on during matches. He could be spotted at the stands, studying his potential rivals with undivided attention. In a matter of days, he had left a notable imprint on the fans with a creditable third-place finish.

"India was a small breakthrough for me, first time making a semis (Super 75 level) at a higher level tournament. So I was really happy as I got a lot of confidence from that. I have always had more support. It's really nice to be a home coach here," Lai, who now has come along with his coach this time, recalled.With two titles -- which includes Super 1000 win in Indonesia -- and four third-place finishes this season, Lai, with his underdog mentality, has taken no time in becoming one of the top shuttlers in the business. That experience has naturally handed him the extra boost, giving him the license to dream big.

"I have played more, gaining experience every game, every match. I have always been out there and been kind of an underdog. No experience, no expectations. Slowly as I build and build, I'm starting to get that belief that I can compete against top guys. Every win against a top-32 player, it's important for my mental growth."Lai, one the evidence of his results, has a high-ceiling and his performance in the next few days could possibly help him get closer to his target.