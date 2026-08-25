National Sports Board yet to be formed, no election panel as major NSFs head towards elections

This will have a far-reaching effect on the elections on multiple fronts. The returning officer needs to be appointed as well. The IOA is one such organization that is eagerly waiting for the roster. According to the new Act, the National Sports Board shall maintain a roster of the election panel. The Act says, “The Central Government shall, on the recommendations of the Board, notify a National Sports Election Panel consisting of such number of persons as it may deem necessary, who are retired Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner or Deputy Election Commissioner or retired State Election Commissioner or Chief Electoral Officers of the States, with adequate experience of conduct of elections…”

The AITA elections would be even more interesting as the Delhi High Court is following the June order and has said that even if the state units do not comply with the Act, they can participate in the elections. And the deadline is September 30. The RO has to be appointed by the end of this month, at least. Even after elections, it may not be clear what happens if the NSB doesn’t find certain state units in compliance with the Act or does not get Board’s recognition after elections.

This ambiguity has left some of the federations that have to start their election process perplexed, especially on the state unit front. Some of the states have already finished their tenure and one federation is not sure if they would be conducting the elections according to the old National Sports Development Code of India or the Act, or the unit’s own state’s regulations and bye-laws.