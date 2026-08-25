National Sports Board yet to be formed, no election panel as major NSFs head towards elections

CHENNAI: Sports governance seems to be at a crossroads after the National Sports Governance Act 2025 was enforced in January this year. Aimed at good governance, accountability and transparency, the Act would ensure smooth functioning of sports bodies in the country. However, there is a big concern as of now. Eight months after the Act was notified, there is no clarity over the National Sports Board and its members. What seems even more interesting is that the sports ministry has called for applications in the month of June and even on August 25, the process is still on with a third extension in force. The initial last date of July 22 has now been extended to August 28 through a circular dated August 21.
This has caused confusion among federations that are going to elections this year because their four-year tenure has come or would come to an end this year. A number of important federations like All India Tennis Association (AITA), Judo Federation of India (JFI), All India Football Federation (AIFF), Hockey India to name a few and their parent body the Indian Olympic Association will have to conduct their elections this year but there is no NSB as of now.
Though the sports ministry has given extension to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) until December 31 to hold elections, some federations have already started the process of aligning their constitutions with the National Sports Governance Act 2025. The circular extending applications for the post of chairperson and two members in NSB could delay their election process.
This will have a far-reaching effect on the elections on multiple fronts. The returning officer needs to be appointed as well. The IOA is one such organization that is eagerly waiting for the roster. According to the new Act, the National Sports Board shall maintain a roster of the election panel. The Act says, “The Central Government shall, on the recommendations of the Board, notify a National Sports Election Panel consisting of such number of persons as it may deem necessary, who are retired Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner or Deputy Election Commissioner or retired State Election Commissioner or Chief Electoral Officers of the States, with adequate experience of conduct of elections…”
The AITA elections would be even more interesting as the Delhi High Court is following the June order and has said that even if the state units do not comply with the Act, they can participate in the elections. And the deadline is September 30. The RO has to be appointed by the end of this month, at least. Even after elections, it may not be clear what happens if the NSB doesn’t find certain state units in compliance with the Act or does not get Board’s recognition after elections.
This ambiguity has left some of the federations that have to start their election process perplexed, especially on the state unit front. Some of the states have already finished their tenure and one federation is not sure if they would be conducting the elections according to the old National Sports Development Code of India or the Act, or the unit’s own state’s regulations and bye-laws.
Yes, the sports ministry can give extension to conduct elections, IOA’s position is even more unique. The International Olympic Council (IOC) has told this newspaper that they are monitoring India’s election process and would prefer the election be over by December 10, the date on which the last elections were held four years ago. With India bidding for the 2036 Olympics, it is crucial because it is part of good governance and it would be prudent for IOA to follow IOC’s rules. The IOA has called for another Executive Committee meeting on September 1 and are hoping to shortlist RO before the proposed SGM on September 8.
Tribunal names too not finalized
If NSB got a third extension, the chairperson and two members' application circular was extended for the fourth time last month. The first circular was advertised on June 3 and fourth was on July 24 and the last date of submission was on August 24. It needs to be seen if it sees another extension or ministry will get the tribunal finalized this month.
The Act says, the government shall constitute “a National Sports Tribunal consisting of a chairperson and two other members, to provide for the independent, speedy, effective and cost-efficient disposal of sports related disputes”. And the chairperson shall be a person who is or has been, a Judge of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of a High Court,” while members shall be “persons of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in sports, public administration and law”.