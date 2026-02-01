Budget 2026: Government proposes launch of 'Khelo India' mission to 'transform sports sector'

NEW DELHI: The government's flagship Khelo India programme to scout grassroots-level sporting talent is set to get a boost with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposing the launch of a Khelo India mission to also focus on systemic development of training centres and coaches over the next decade.

Presenting the Union Budget for the year 2026-27, the minister said the mission will facilitate an integrated talent development programme through inter-linking pathways.

The Khelo India programme was launched in 2017 and its primary objective was to hold national level competitions across age groups for talent identification.

"Sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.