IOC president Kirsty Coventry says ICE, Epstein files are 'sad' distractions from Winter Olympics

MILAN: Two years before the Los Angeles Olympics, the United States is already dominating the narrative in the run-up to the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

International Olympic Committee officials, including President Kirsty Coventry, couldn't avoid questions relating to ICE and the Jeffrey Epstein files at a news conference in Milan on Sunday.

Coventry tried to fend them off by saying it was not the IOC's place to comment on the issues but when pressed admitted it was "sad" that such stories were deflecting attention away from the upcoming Olympics.

"I think anything that is distracting from these Games is sad, right? But we've learned over the many years … there's always been something that has taken the lead, leading up to the Games," Coventry said. "Whether it has been Zika, COVID, there has always been something.

"But what is keeping my faith alive is that when that opening ceremony happens and those athletes start competing, suddenly the world remembers the magic and the spirit that the games have and they get to suddenly remember what's actually important and they get to be inspired and so we're really looking forward to that."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday in Milan to protest the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during the upcoming Winter Olympics, unbothered by the fact that agents would be stationed in a control room and not operating on the streets.