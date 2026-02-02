Anusha, Priyanuj headline host wild cards at WTT Star Contender Chennai

CHENNAI: WTT Feeder Series Vadodara 2026 women’s singles finalist Anusha Kutumbale and WTT Youth Contender Vadodara 2026 boy’s u-19 singles winner Priyanuj Bhattacharyya lead India’s host wild card entrant list as the hosts will field a record 23 players in the main draw with a total of 33 entries in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026, Co-hosted by Ultimate Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal Academy, and Stupa Sports AI with the support of SDAT scheduled to be held at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University from February 10-15.

All the four host wild cards in the women’s singles category went to Indian paddlers with up and coming paddlers Anusha Kutumbale, Sayali Wani, Kavya Bhatt and Taneesha Kotecha getting the nod while Anirban Ghosh and Divyansh Srivastava joining Priyanuj in the main draw, while Frenchman Remi Betelu is the fourth host wild card entrant in men’s singles.