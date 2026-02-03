IOC leader warns of 'uncomfortable' change coming to Olympics programs

MILAN: Change is coming to the Olympic program of sports and events and it is going to be uncomfortable for some, IOC president Kirsty Coventry cautioned on Tuesday.

In a keynote speech before her first Olympic Games as its first female leader in its 130-year history, Coventry detailed a defining theme of her presidency.

Coventry set in motion last June a review of more than 450 medal events organized by more than 40 sports federations at the Summer and Winter Games.

"We have to be honest about what works and sometimes more importantly what doesn't," she said at the International Olympic Committee annual meeting ahead of the Milan Cortina Olympics opening on Friday.

"It means we have to look our sports, disciplines and events with fresh eyes to make sure we are evolving with our times," Coventry said. "We will face difficult decisions and conversations — that's part of change.

"I know these discussions can be, and potentially will be, uncomfortable but they are essential if we are to keep the Games strong for generations to come."

The Summer Games has chased youth audiences by adding urban sports like skateboarding and 3-on-3 basketball in the past decade, while breakdance got a debut in Paris 18 months ago.

"We have to ensure the Games remain inspiring for young people everywhere," the two-time Olympic swimming champion said. "That they reflect their values, their sense of authenticity and their search for something genuine."

Her words suggesting the need for "a balance between tradition and innovation" could leave sports with a century of Olympic history such as modern pentathlon fighting for its future at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Yes, Paris was a great success but this moment is now in the past," she said. "It would be dangerous to rest on our laurels."

The results of the Olympic program review, part of a "Fit For The Future" agenda set by Coventry, are due to be announced later this year.