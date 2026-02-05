Boxer Khelif reveals 'hormone treatments' before Paris Olympics

PARIS: Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif revealed in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe that she had undergone hormone treatments to lower her testosterone levels ahead of the 2024 Games, but reaffirmed that she is not "transgender".

Khelif was embroiled in a gender row at the Paris Games where she won gold in the women's 66kg category.

"I have female hormones. And people don't know this, but I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions," the 26-year-old Algerian said in the interview published Wednesday.

Khelif confirmed she has the SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome that indicates masculinity.

"Yes, and it's natural," she said, adding that she is "surrounded by doctors, a professor is monitoring me... For the Paris Games qualifying tournament, which took place in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone levels to zero".

Like Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who also won gold in another category at the Paris Games, Khelif found herself at the centre of a gender row that attracted comments from US President Donald Trump and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

"I respect everyone, and I respect Trump. Because he is the President of the United States. But he cannot distort the truth. I am not a trans woman, I am a girl. I was raised as a girl, I grew up as a girl, the people in my village have always known me as a girl," Khelif said.