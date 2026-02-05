Defending champions India lose 2-3 to Thailand but qualify for quarters in BATC

QINGDAO: Young Tanvi Sharma produced a stunning win, but defending champions India suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to Thailand in their second Group Y match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Thursday.

However, despite the defeat, India qualified for the quarterfinals.

India, who had beaten Myanmar 5-0 in their opening tie on Wednesday, finished second in Group Y behind Thailand after the five-match rubber.

World No. 42 Tanvi, a member of India's historic gold medal-winning team at the 2024 edition, stunned world No. 16 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 in a gripping contest lasting one hour and three minutes to give India a superb start.

The doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly then battled past world No. 65 Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisuan 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 to hand India a 2-0 lead at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium.

However, Rakshitha Ramraj failed to get past 19-year-old Pitchamon Opatniputh -- the 2023 World Junior champion and 2026 Indonesia Masters runner-up -- going down 19-21, 17-21 as Thailand pulled one back to trail 1-2.

In the second doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra fought gallantly but went down 21-19, 14-21, 15-21 to Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan, ranked 57th in the world, allowing Thailand to level the tie and force a deciding fifth match.

Entrusted with the responsibility of taking India home, Malvika Bansod faced world No. 69 Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the final singles but could not deliver, losing 18-21, 14-21 in a 40-minute clash.

Tanvi vs Busanan: Tanvi was in command from the outset, surging to a 9-2 lead before heading into the mid-game interval at 11-4.

She controlled the rallies throughout and never allowed Busanan to get close, comfortably taking the opening game.

In the second game, Tanvi led 5-2 and later 11-7, but Busanan mounted a strong comeback, edging ahead at 16-15 and reeling off four points from 17-17 to force a decider.

Regaining her bearings in the third game, Tanvi jumped to an 11-6 lead at the interval.

Busanan continued to fight and narrowed the gap to 16-18, but the Indian showed composure to shut the door and seal the match without much ado.