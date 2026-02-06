Rudrankksh, Arjun lead India to 1-2 finish in 10m air rifle

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Arjun Babuta helped India post a one-two finish in the men's 10m air rifle category of the ongoing Asian Championship in New Delhi on Friday.

After a relatively subdued start in the eight-man finals, the duo climbed the rankings ladder to be the last men standing. Rudrankksh, after a near-perfect last series, captured the yellow metal with a tally of 251.9. Arjun was not far behind, ending with a score of 250.7. Naoya Okada of Japan claimed the final spot in the podium.

Vishal Singh, the third Indian in the competition, finished fifth.

The trio's tally of 1884.7 was also enough to help them fetch team gold ahead of Kazakhstan shooters, who had 1879.4. Japan shooters claimed the bronze.

In the junior men's final, senior and junior national record holder Himanshu Dhillon maintained his lead from the first series till the end to clinch the gold medal. Ansh Dabas gradually found his rhythm to secure the second spot while Naraen Pranav hit three 10.8s towards the closing stage to secure the bronze medal, helping India clean sweep the podium.