Davis Cup: Nagal goes down but Suresh keeps India in contest

BENGALURU: The opening round of the Davis Cup qualifiers between India and the Netherlands at the SM Krishna Stadium on Saturday was nothing but drama. After Dutchman Guy Den Ouden's crushing win over India's premier singles player Sumit Nagal, big-serving Dhakshineswar Suresh led the hosts fightback, beating the Netherlands number 1 Jesper de Jong.

With high-quality serves and accurate movement across the court, Suresh delivered at the big stage when India needed it the most.

The 25-year-old from Madurai capitalised on Jong's inconsistent serve as the tie finished in 45 minutes. Jong, world ranked 88, did not have an answer to Suresh's varied pace and placement. The second set was intense, with both players trading holds early on. Jong mounted a comeback attempt, pushing Suresh to deuce in several games, but the Indian broke late to take a 6-5 lead. Suresh then served out the match confidently, sealing the win on his second match point with a powerful forehand.