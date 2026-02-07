Meghana, eight months pregnant captures 'inspiring' medals at Asian shooting champ

CHENNAI: Every now and then sport can spin ever-inspiring storylines. It can be refreshing and uplifting in equal measures. Meghana Sajjanar's tale of grit and courage is one such perfect example. Eight months into her pregnancy, the rifle shooter from Bengaluru captured an individual bronze and a team gold at the ongoing Asian Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday.

Despite the monumental challenges that comes with pregnancy, the 32-year-old displayed her mental fortitude to hang with some of the best in her craft in the eight-woman final. It was Elavenil Valarivan, one of India's most consistent shooters in the women's 10m air rifle category over the years, who took the top honours. But the spotlight was on Meghana, who produced some high returns in the high-pressure final to finish third.

It's no wonder that her efforts caught the attention of fellow champion athlete PV Sindhu, who gave Meghana her flowers. "Eight months pregnant and still stepping onto the range to win a bronze medal. Meghna, my friend, watching you do this fills me with so much respect and admiration. You remind us that strength comes in many forms and that courage and heart always find a way," Sindhu posted on social media.

"Powerful women like you don't just inspire, you make all of us believe a little more. Keep flying and keep inspiring."

Meghana has been representing the country since 2017 but had been in the background due to stiff competition within the national team. But the fortunes have been smiling on her in recent times. When she was just a few months into her pregnancy last year, she had captured her first individual World Cup medal (bronze) in Ningbo, China.

"She has been on the rise. In China last year, she grabbed her chance to return with a medal. Hers is an incredible story. She was really strong during the finals today (Saturday)," Deepali Deshpande, the head coach of the national rifle team who has been one of the support casts in her journey, reflected.